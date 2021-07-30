Expert Connections
2021 Comanche Nation Fair canceled

The Comanche Nation Fair Board said the decision to cancel the fair was the result of rising...
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Business Committee has decided to cancel the Comanche Nation Fair for 2021.

In a statement, the Comanche Nation Fair Board said the decision was the result of rising COVID-19 case numbers due to the Delta variant.

They said the decision was made in the best interest of tribal elders, children, dancers, vendors, guests and employees.

Meanwhile, the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex has also returned to a closed campus as a result of growing Coronavirus numbers.

All tribal programs in Lawton will also be curbside service only starting on August 2.

