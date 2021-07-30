Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

6 people test positive for COVID-19 after Caribbean cruise

Six passengers from a Royal Caribbean cruise have tested positive after the ship docked in the...
Six passengers from a Royal Caribbean cruise have tested positive after the ship docked in the Bahamas.(Staff)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Six passengers from a Royal Caribbean cruise have tested positive after the ship docked in the Bahamas.

Royal Caribbean said Friday that four of them are adults who were all vaccinated against COVID-19, and two are minors who were not vaccinated.

Of the six, only one is showing any signs of illness, a spokeswoman for Royal Caribbean says.

She said other people traveling with the six passengers all tested negative for the virus.

They were on the Adventure of the Seas, which left the Bahamas last weekend for a 7-day cruise and returned to the Bahamas on Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man from Marlow played a role in helping Matt Damon’s new movie Stillwater.
Marlow Man makes “roughneck” out of Matt Damon for new film
Police chase Anthony Scott McClesky after a traffic stop.
Man arrested following chase in Lawton
New details in Grady County deadly crash
Three were arrested in connection to the manhunt in Stephens County Wednesday.
UPDATE: OSBI changes details of Wednesday officer involved shooting, suspects identified
Fire marshals told people who live at Southwest Mobile Park Home that they'd be shutting off...
People without a home after city shuts off electricity at mobile home park

Latest News

A traffic stop on this Maryland street turned up something disturbing.
Police arrest woman after finding 2 dead children inside car
Former President Donald Trump didn't disclose his taxes. Now the IRS has been ordered to...
Justice Dept.: Treasury should turn Trump’s taxes over to Congress
A mansion in Dallas that has no bedrooms is on the market for $1milllion.
Home on sale for $1 million - bedrooms not included
A $1 million property on a racetrack is more like a deluxe garage with bedrooms.
Take a Look at This: $1M home with no bedrooms, another on racetrack with 2-story garage
The travails of Simone Biles illustrates the mental difficulties that face people in sports.
Mental stressors athletes face