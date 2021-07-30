Expert Connections
Duncan pediatrician encourages vaccinations before school year starts

By Will Hutchison
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The CDC recommends everyone over the age of 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine and as we get ready to head back to school, a Duncan pediatrician agrees.

Dr. Mina Joseph with Sanford Children’s Clinic says the last few weeks, COVID-19 numbers are increasing and once again putting a strain on local hospitals.

“Here at Duncan Regional Hospital, our numbers are climbing very quickly in the last week and we’re heading in the wrong direction. Especially a lot of our children’s hospitals in the area are almost to max capacity. Think about that, think about what if your child gets sick and we don’t have a hospital bed because so many other people are sick right now,” Joseph said.

Dr. Joseph encourages any eligible kid to get the vaccine before heading back to school.

“Children are in very close quarters in classrooms, locker rooms, gyms, going to games. The children are going to spread the virus I believe because then they take it home to their parents and grandparents and other people who immunocompromised,” Dr. Joseph said.

Dr. Joseph said she understands that parents do have some concerns.

“I think a lot of people think why should my child get this COVID vaccine, they’re a healthy person, a healthy child they’ll be able to fight this virus off? While that’s true, most people do have a flulike illness, body aches, sores, headaches, fever, it’s not predictable who is going to develop severe symptoms. Sometimes it’s very healthy young individuals that end up in the hospital, in the ICU, on the ventilator,” Dr. Joseph said.

Dr. Joseph said correct education is key when it comes to vaccines, so they’re hoping to do just that a free health fair Saturday.

“We hope to teach you guys about everything you want to know about the vaccinations, keeping your child healthy, exercise, summer safety. We’ll also be doing COVID antibody testing and rapid COVID testing as well as giving away the COVID vaccines for anybody who wants to get it for themselves or their children,” Dr. Joseph said.

That is at the Sanford Children’s Clinic in Duncan from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Dr. Joseph said COVID-19 is also impacting other viruses that we typically see in the winter. She said despite it being nearly August, they are still seeing several flu cases in the area. She encourages everyone to continue taking precautions like wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

