First Alert Forecast (7/30AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Friday! A very warm and muggy day is in store across Texoma with mostly sunny skies. Warm temperatures, high humidity, and light winds will result in high heat index values. A heat advisory is in place through Saturday evening, heat indices will range between 100-107°.

Tomorrow will be our last day under the ridge that is giving us high temperatures and high heat indices. Expect upper 90s and low 100s across our area with mostly sunny skies. With high heat indices, make sure you are drinking plenty of fluids, limiting your time outdoors and wearing that sunscreen! If you have to be outside, take extra precautions by wearing lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Also, make sure you know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Relief is on the way with below normal temperatures as a cold front will enter our forecast by Sunday. This front will also bring the chance to see scattered thunderstorms and could start as early as Saturday night but most of the rain will start on Sunday. The front looks to be stalled which will impact out maximum temperatures across our area. Right now we have highs reaching the low 90s but we could only make it to the upper 80s as a high. This will also affect our precipitation timing but plan to see scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday into early hours on Monday. The environment looks to be moderately unstable which could allow for some stronger thunderstorms and heavy downpours, but the threat for severe weather will be limited.

By the start of your workweek, expect low chances for precipitation throughout much of next week with partly cloudy skies, winds out of the north and below average temperatures.

Have a great rest of your day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros and Lexie Walker

