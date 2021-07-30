KCA presents Native American veterans with Quilts of Honor

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Starting on Monday, the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex will be a closed campus once again due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, officials announced Thursday night.

First, they celebrated 24 veterans with a Quilts of Valor ceremony.

As tribe princesses covered former United States Air Force medic Eddie Onco with a quilt, he looked on proudly.

“When a war breaks out in America, the Indians always stand in line and they stay,” Onco said. “They want to go protect their country, their home country. At one time, this was Indian land, so we had to protect our country.”

Onco’s father and uncles served in the Korean War and World War II and brothers in Vietnam.

He said he accepted the honor tonight for those he served with who couldn’t be there, and he’s proud of his heritage.

“Kiowas come from warrior ships, chieftain ships way back so we was always ready to battle,” Onco said. “Other tribes if need be, settlers in the army. That’s the way we were back then to protect our land.”

KCA Commander Kristopher Killfirst It’s about more than a quilt. It’s about the three tribes sharing the experience as one.

“Our other veterans have been honored with the Quilts of Valor as individual nations but never as three come together, so once again, we’re breaking ground here, and we’re bringing our community together and we’re bringing our people together,” Killfirst said.

Quilts of Valor is an organization that presents quilts to veterans to show appreciation for their service.

Many who were honored served in the Korean or Vietnam War, including Killfirst’s father and father-in-law.

“They’re all 75 plus years old, so this is a little something that we can do and it’s one of the founding reasons why we created this organization to honor those before we lose any more,” Killfirst said.

The KCA is hosting the second annual Indian Veterans Powwow on Sept. 11 at the Comanche Nation Waterpark, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Non-natives are welcome to attend and see what it’s about.

