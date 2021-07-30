Expert Connections
Man charged for stealing, leading police on chase in City of Lawton truck

Nicholas Livingston
Nicholas Livingston(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man accused of stealing a City of Lawton truck and leading police on a chase has been charged.

Nicholas Livingston was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, driving with a revoked license and eluding police.

According to court documents, he law enforcement including Lawton Police and Comanche County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase on I-44 then onto Highway 49 west before going north on East Lake Drive into Medicine Park and onto Forrest Drive. He then went back to East Lake Drive, where sheriff’s deputies with the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department said he got out of the car and ran into an open field.

He was eventually found hiding from law enforcement along a tree line.

Livingston was booked in the Comanche County Detention Center. His bond has been set at $20,000.

A preliminary hearing conference has been set for August 31.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

