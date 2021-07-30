Expert Connections
Masks now required at Altus Air Force Base

Masks are now required on Altus Air Force Base.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Masks are now required on Altus Air Force Base.

According to a Facebook post from the base, on Wednesday, Jackson County was deemed an area of substantial COVID-19 community transmission.

The base is now following Department of Defense guidance, requiring all service members, federal employees, onsite contractor employees and visitors to wear masks. The rule applies to people whether they are vaccinated or not.

Mobility's Hometown, as of July 28, 2021, Jackson County was deemed an area of substantial COVID-19 community...

Posted by Altus Air Force Base on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Unit commanders will give additional guidance on the matter based on individual factors.

