Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth

Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.(Tulsa Police Department / Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police arrested a mother in Oklahoma for child neglect after her 12-year-old daughter gave birth to the child of a man twice her age.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, an investigation revealed the child’s mother and family members were aware of the relationship between 24-year-old Juan Miranda-Jara and the girl.

Miranda-Jara admitted to police he had been in a relationship with the girl since October 2020. Police say the family allowed for the relationship to happen.

“There are photos of the family throwing a baby shower for the victim and the suspect,” police wrote in a statement posted on Facebook.

Officers were called to the hospital July 14 when the 12-year-old was in labor delivering Miranda-Jara’s child. Miranda-Jara was arrested and charged at that time for first degree rape.

🚨Rape Arrest - Man arrested as 12-year-old pregnant victim goes into labor with his child🚨 On 7/14/21, officers were...

Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Thursday, July 15, 2021

After further investigation into the case, the 12-year-old’s mother, Desiree Castaneda, was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.

🚨Mother arrested for child neglect after her 12-year-old daughter gives birth to a 24-year-old man's child🚨 A few weeks...

Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man from Marlow played a role in helping Matt Damon’s new movie Stillwater.
Marlow Man makes “roughneck” out of Matt Damon for new film
Police chase Anthony Scott McClesky after a traffic stop.
Man arrested following chase in Lawton
New details in Grady County deadly crash
Three were arrested in connection to the manhunt in Stephens County Wednesday.
UPDATE: OSBI changes details of Wednesday officer involved shooting, suspects identified
Fire marshals told people who live at Southwest Mobile Park Home that they'd be shutting off...
People without a home after city shuts off electricity at mobile home park

Latest News

The descendants of Henrietta Lacks are filing what could be unprecedented lawsuit. (Source:...
Family of Henrietta Lacks sues pharmaceutical companies for theft of her cells
A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Minden the night of...
3-year-old dies after shots fired into Louisiana home
RAW: Car dealership ravaged by tornado
A building housing multiple car dealerships in Bucks County, Pa., was wrecked by a powerful...
Storms bring tornadoes to Wisconsin and Pennsylvania; 1 man dies in crash