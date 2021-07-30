Expert Connections
New Oklahoma AG seeks to overturn Roe V. Wade

John O'Connor
John O'Connor(Courtesy Photo)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Newly-installed Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor is seeking to get Roe V. Wade overturned.

He filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in one of his first acts as Attorney General in connection to the case of Dobbs V. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The case at the center of the legal battle is focused on a Mississippi state law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. A lower federal court blocked the law from taking effect, and the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case in May.

Attorneys General from 24 states have signed the brief.

O’Connor was appointed by Governor Kevin Stitt last week to replace Mike Hunter, who stepped down from the position in early June. O’Connor will finish out Hunter’s term, which ends January 9, 2023.

