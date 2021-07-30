Officials in Frederick working to fix water issue

FREDERICK, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Frederick is hoping to get their water cleared up soon.

Residents said this has been going on for years. In some areas more than others, but this is the worst they have ever seen it.

“I’m sure it’s brought a lot of concern to the people up in the north part of town because they’ve never had to deal with that, and people are washing their clothes not realizing that the water had turned bad,” citizen Darla Carr said.

Carr who lives on the south side of town said water problems are common where she stays because of old and rusted pipes, so the murky water didn’t come as a surprise.

But it did for Kevin Robertson, who lives on the opposite side of town.

“That morning when I filled my little drinking cup up to brush my teeth and it looked very cloudy, and kind of dirty. I thought the cup was dirty, so I dumped it and filled another one, but no change,” Robertson said.

Robertson and his family have since been using bottle of waters to cook and do other things with until the water clears up.

The problem started earlier this week.

“So, what we discovered is that Lake Tom Steed where we get our water from it turning over, and the water was being pumped in from the bottom intake valves of Lake Steed which is causing this murky water to be going into the pipes and into the distribution system,” City Manager Lee Litterell said.

The city has been working with the Department of Environment Quality to get the water fixed.

“That’s when they recommended that we do a comprehensive flush in the line. We called our chemical provider, they also suggest that we increase a couple of our chemicals a little bit to help clear up the water,” Litterell said.

They started working on that on Thursday with hopes that the water is back to normal in the next several days.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.