Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Officials in Frederick working to fix water issue

By Dallas Payeton
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICK, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Frederick is hoping to get their water cleared up soon.

Residents said this has been going on for years. In some areas more than others, but this is the worst they have ever seen it.

“I’m sure it’s brought a lot of concern to the people up in the north part of town because they’ve never had to deal with that, and people are washing their clothes not realizing that the water had turned bad,” citizen Darla Carr said.

Carr who lives on the south side of town said water problems are common where she stays because of old and rusted pipes, so the murky water didn’t come as a surprise.

But it did for Kevin Robertson, who lives on the opposite side of town.

“That morning when I filled my little drinking cup up to brush my teeth and it looked very cloudy, and kind of dirty. I thought the cup was dirty, so I dumped it and filled another one, but no change,” Robertson said.

Robertson and his family have since been using bottle of waters to cook and do other things with until the water clears up.

The problem started earlier this week.

“So, what we discovered is that Lake Tom Steed where we get our water from it turning over, and the water was being pumped in from the bottom intake valves of Lake Steed which is causing this murky water to be going into the pipes and into the distribution system,” City Manager Lee Litterell said.

The city has been working with the Department of Environment Quality to get the water fixed.

“That’s when they recommended that we do a comprehensive flush in the line. We called our chemical provider, they also suggest that we increase a couple of our chemicals a little bit to help clear up the water,” Litterell said.

They started working on that on Thursday with hopes that the water is back to normal in the next several days.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man from Marlow played a role in helping Matt Damon’s new movie Stillwater.
Marlow Man makes “roughneck” out of Matt Damon for new film
Police chase Anthony Scott McClesky after a traffic stop.
Man arrested following chase in Lawton
Three were arrested in connection to the manhunt in Stephens County Wednesday.
UPDATE: OSBI changes details of Wednesday officer involved shooting, suspects identified
Police continue search for armed burglars.
Lawton Police Department needs help identifying armed burglars
New details in Grady County deadly crash

Latest News

Red Cord hosts block party to raise awareness on human trafficking.
Red Cord block party tonight to raise awareness on human trafficking
The CDC recommends everyone over the age of 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine and as we get ready to...
Duncan pediatrician encourages vaccinations before school year starts
First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker visits Tom Steed Reservoir.
At the Lake with Lexie: Tom Steed Reservoir
VFW spaghetti dinner is this weekend to fund new monument in Elmer Thomas Park.
Spaghetti dinner this weekend at VFW for monument at Elmer Thomas Park