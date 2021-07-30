Expert Connections
Red Cord block party tonight to raise awareness on human trafficking

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 3rd annual “Stop the Traffic Now” block party is happening tonight at the Veterans Pavilion at Elmer Thomas Park.

The Red Cord is putting on the event, and they hope to bring awareness to the fight against human trafficking.

“Despite the heat, that we’re going to have an awesome turnout,” Lori Lee Hunter said. “And we’re looking forward to have a time to set aside to pray and ask for the lords help in fighting human trafficking because traffickers rely the silence of the victim and community. Until we’re allowed to shine light on this, it’ll continue to grow, and it’s growing at a rapid rate.”

And tonight between 5:30 and 10:30, there will be live music by local artists, face painters, snow cones, and a bounce house.

There is no cost to attend.

