Spaghetti dinner this weekend at VFW for monument at Elmer Thomas Park
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tomorrow, VFW Post 5263 will host a spaghetti dinner that goes to a monument.
The Woody Williams Foundation and the VFW are teaming up to make the dinner possible.
All proceeds will go to the building of a monument at Elmer Thomas park which recognizes the families of fallen service members.
The dinner will be between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. at 103 NE 20th street.
Spaghetti, Garlic Bread, salad, dessert and beverages will be available for $10 a plate.
To-go orders will also be available for 10 or more plates by calling the VFW.
