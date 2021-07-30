Expert Connections
Spaghetti dinner this weekend at VFW for monument at Elmer Thomas Park

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tomorrow, VFW Post 5263 will host a spaghetti dinner that goes to a monument.

The Woody Williams Foundation and the VFW are teaming up to make the dinner possible.

All proceeds will go to the building of a monument at Elmer Thomas park which recognizes the families of fallen service members.

The dinner will be between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. at 103 NE 20th street.

Spaghetti, Garlic Bread, salad, dessert and beverages will be available for $10 a plate.

To-go orders will also be available for 10 or more plates by calling the VFW.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

