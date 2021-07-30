USAO professor joins archeologists in Israel

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - Rachel Jones, associate professor of biology and environmental science at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (USAO) will join an archeological team as a paleoecologist at the ‘Ubeidiya site in northern Israel.

The site preserves some of the earliest traces of the migration of Homo Erectus, an extinct species of the human genus, outside of Africa. Jones will help answer questions about how early humans have impacted the development of ecosystems through the Pleistocene Era.

“Although ‘Ubeidiya is located geographically outside of my area of expertise, this project will allow me to use my skills to aid future investigators studying paleoecology and paleoclimatology,” Jones said. “This collaboration will foster professional and public discourse on the interactions between climate, ecology, human evolution and dispersal throughout time, as well as demonstrating the importance of deepening our understanding of human evolution within the context of environmental change.”

Jones will be able to use her experiences to enhance current classes as well as create future courses offered at USAO focused on anthropology, archeology and paleoecology as well as outreach workshops for regional schools.

“As an undergraduate-only institution, Science & Arts is not as visible in terms of faculty research as is the case with more prominent universities,” Jones said. “By joining this international, interdisciplinary project, I can help raise awareness of the quality of research that can be done at smaller colleges like ours. This collaboration will help bring positive attention to prospective and current students, faculty and donors, as well as supporting the future growth of research opportunities at Science & Arts.”

Jones has been a member of USAO faculty since 2014. Her research focuses on southern U.S. paleoecology. Jones is the chair of the biological section of the Oklahoma Academy of Sciences.

For more information, visit www.usao.edu.

