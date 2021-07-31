First Alert 7 Forecast: August to start with rain and below-average temperatures

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will be mild and calm with mostly clear skies, lows in the mid-to-low 70s and winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Most of Texoma will see triple digit high temperatures tomorrow as this will be our last day for a while with average and above average temperatures. Mostly sunny skies are expected, though a stray shower in our southern counties cant be ruled out. By Saturday night the cold front to our north will start to move south across Oklahoma, as our northern counties could potentially see the first instances of rain associated with this in the early morning hours on Sunday.

The cold front will move into Texoma by midday tomorrow, bringing rain into our southwest Oklahoma counties by the mid-to-late morning hours. The greatest chance for widespread rain coverage, along with strong showers and storms, will be in the mid-afternoon hours. Rain will continue into the overnight hours into Monday as the cold front continues to move south, with our north Texas counties getting most of the rain Monday morning before the showers and storms move almost completely out of Texoma by Monday afternoon.

The cold front will also bring relief in terms of our high temperatures. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-to-low 90s, while some of our northern counties along I-40 could see high temperatures only reach the upper-80s. By Monday, temperatures will be even cooler in the low-90s and upper-80s. The rest of next week wont see our temperatures climb out of this range until next weekend.

