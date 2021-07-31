First Alert 7 Forecast: Cold front arrives overnight bringing rain and cooler temps

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

While today was hot and humid, we look to finally get some reprise from all this summer heat in the form of a cold front. It will move south across Oklahoma overnight tonight, bringing with it showers and storms. The timing for when we can expect rain south of I-40 looks to be just after midnight, with the majority of the rain in southwest Oklahoma a few hours before and after sunrise, though rain coverage will continue here north of the Red River throughout the day tomorrow. Lows will be in the mid-70s with winds shifting from the southwest to out of the northeast in the early morning hours. Whenever the winds begin to shift direction, that’s when the cold front will be on top of us.

The front will move into Texas around midday, where our counties south of the Red River will see the majority of their rain in the afternoon and evening. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid-to-low 90s, with our far northern counties possibly not getting out of the 80s. The cool down will continue into Monday as highs will be in the low 90s and upper 80s to start the week.

Rain coverage will be mostly to our south on Monday, clearing out of Texoma by the afternoon. Localized flooding will be an issue for our Texas counties and southern Oklahoma counties on Sunday, but continued rain into Monday could still pose a risk. Anywhere between half an inch to an inch of rain are expected across Texoma, with higher rain amounts to the south. Rain chances after Monday are low but not zero as partly cloudy skies will stick around until the middle of the week.

