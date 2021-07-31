Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast (7/31AM)

By Emma Landeros
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Saturday! Plan for a copy and paste day of what we saw yesterday. The warm temperatures, high humidity, and light winds will cause heat index values to stay in the triple digits throughout the day. A heat advisory is in place for out eastern counties from 11 AM to 9 PM. Mostly sunny skies today but throughout the overnight hours, cloud coverage will increase for parts of our area as a cold front pushes its way further south bringing rain chances for our northern counties.

Tomorrow, rain chances will increase seeing some scattered showers and storms across Texoma. The front will slow down as it approaches the Red River and stall which will cause for heavy rain to be our main concern. Our north Texas counties will be seeing most of that rain Monday morning before the front continues to push further south. We do see a cool down in our forecast with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s across the area Sunday. Some of our southern counties could see a delay in the relief from the heat.

Rain chances will linger into the overnight hours on Monday. Throughout the workweek, temperatures will stay below average with highs in the low 90s, partly cloudy skies, and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Have a great rest of your day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are 21 counties across Oklahoma under a USDA quarantine list for hay sellers due to fire...
USDA adds another Oklahoma county to quarantine list
Teen faces assault with a deadly weapon charge
Lawton teen faces assault with a dangerous weapon charge
Police continue search for armed burglars.
Lawton Police Department needs help identifying armed burglars
A man from Marlow played a role in helping Matt Damon’s new movie Stillwater.
Marlow Man makes “roughneck” out of Matt Damon for new film
Police release more information about a three-car crash on Highway 7 which sent two people to...
Two in hospital after three-car crash earlier this morning

Latest News

A warm and muggy day with a relief from the heat on the way!
First alert forecast (7/31 6:30AM)
First Alert Weather 6pm
First Alert 7 Forecast: August to start with rain and below-average temperatures
First Alert Weather 6pm
First Alert Forecast 6pm
First Alert 7 Forecast
First Alert Forecast (7/30AM)