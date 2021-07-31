First Alert Forecast (7/31AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Saturday! Plan for a copy and paste day of what we saw yesterday. The warm temperatures, high humidity, and light winds will cause heat index values to stay in the triple digits throughout the day. A heat advisory is in place for out eastern counties from 11 AM to 9 PM. Mostly sunny skies today but throughout the overnight hours, cloud coverage will increase for parts of our area as a cold front pushes its way further south bringing rain chances for our northern counties.

Tomorrow, rain chances will increase seeing some scattered showers and storms across Texoma. The front will slow down as it approaches the Red River and stall which will cause for heavy rain to be our main concern. Our north Texas counties will be seeing most of that rain Monday morning before the front continues to push further south. We do see a cool down in our forecast with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s across the area Sunday. Some of our southern counties could see a delay in the relief from the heat.

Rain chances will linger into the overnight hours on Monday. Throughout the workweek, temperatures will stay below average with highs in the low 90s, partly cloudy skies, and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.

