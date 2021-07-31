Lawton teen faces assault with a dangerous weapon charge
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton teen is behind bars tonight and is accused of firing a gun at a person.
Investigators said earlier this month, Eryonna Hall was fighting with another person across the street from the Sanders Heights Apartments.
They said at one point she pulled a gun from a bag and shot at that person, who was running away.
The bullet struck the side of an apartment, though no one inside was hurt.
Hall is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm after a delinquent adjudication.
He bond is set at $100,000.
Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.