Lawton teen faces assault with a dangerous weapon charge

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton teen is behind bars tonight and is accused of firing a gun at a person.

Investigators said earlier this month, Eryonna Hall was fighting with another person across the street from the Sanders Heights Apartments.

They said at one point she pulled a gun from a bag and shot at that person, who was running away.

The bullet struck the side of an apartment, though no one inside was hurt.

Hall is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm after a delinquent adjudication.

He bond is set at $100,000.

