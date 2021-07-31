Low water pressure possible in southeast Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton said customers in southeast Lawton could be experiencing low water pressure on Saturday.

At around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, the city issued a press release:

“Low water pressure in Southeast Lawton (south of Bishop) may currently be experienced due to a break on the line feeding the Southeast Water Treatment plant. The Southeast Water Treatment plant will shut down until proper repairs can be made. The water supply will be compensated by Medicine Park Water Treatment Plant for the duration of these repairs. Water Distribution will be making the necessary adjustments to ensure valving is such that water can be supplied to the east side of Lawton throughout the duration of these repairs as well.”

You can visit https://www.lawtonok.gov/alerts/low-water-pressure-se-lawton for the latest updates.

