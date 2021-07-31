Expert Connections
Search continues for missing Anadarko woman

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Volunteers and family members are organizing a search party for an Anadarko woman who’s been missing since last week.

The search for Dawn Sherrill will start at 9 a.m., with volunteers asked to assemble at the Anadarko First Baptist Church.

Volunteers will drive through the area, searching for unmarked pull offs, dead end roads or damaged fencing.

The search will be taking in volunteers all day through to 7 p.m.

