Two in hospital after three-car crash earlier this morning

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police release more information about a three-car crash on Highway 7 which sent two people to the hospital.

It happened around 8:30 this morning, east of Highway 65.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a driver was headed west on Highway 7 when she crashed into a pair of cars that were stopped on the outside lane with their emergency flashers on.

The driver of one of the stopped cars was pinned inside for about 45 minutes before the Cox’s Store fire crew got him out using the jaws of life.

He was flown to Oklahoma City by airevac for treatment, while his passenger has been admitted to a Lawton hospital.

The two other drivers were treated and released for their injuries.

OHP is investigating what caused the crash.

