UPDATE: City of Lawton reports west Lawton water outages have been repaired

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton says water outages in west Lawton have been repaired.

At 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, the City of Lawton released a statement saying “Public Utilities reports that water is restored to residents, though processes of some repairs are still ongoing. There were a total of nine water line breaks in full. The City of Lawton thanks citizens for their patience and understanding through service restoration.”

ORIGINAL STORY -

Many residents in west Lawton are reporting water outages.

At 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, the City of Lawton released a statement saying “Public Utilities reports that there have been multiple water line breaks since 3 a.m. this morning. Certain residences around the NW 67th Street area have been or may be without water until repairs are made. Several repairs have already been made. In addition to City personnel making repairs, contractors are being contacted to assist in repair efforts also. There is currently no overall estimated time of repair.”

No further information has been released at this time.

