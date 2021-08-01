Chattanooga VFD holds annual fish fry fundraiser

CHATTANOOGA, Okla. (KSWO) - Saturday, the Chattanooga Volunteer Fire Department teamed up with the Grandfield Masonic Lodge for their annual fish fry fundraiser.

It was drive thru only and cars were lined up for fried fish, hush puppies, baked beans, coleslaw and chocolate chip cookies.

Fire Chief Hayden Crow says the money they raise will be put right back into their community

“Long term it’s going to benefit the community. Not really us, but we try to support the community and serve them. So, it mainly just supports the community and helps us get the proper equipment to help them,” Crow said.

That proper equipment includes parts for their trucks and medical equipment that is up to date.

Crow said the goal for the night was to raise $10,000. He thanked the community for their continued support.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.