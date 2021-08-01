First Alert 7 Weather: Showers continue through tomorrow as cooler air settles in

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Rain coverage will be isolated to scattered tonight across Texoma. By the late evening hours, southwest Oklahoma should be dry heading into Monday as a MCV (Mesoscale Convective Vortex) over western Oklahoma and the cold front along the Red River should both move south into Texas, bringing a majority of the remaining showers and storms along with them. Tonight’s lows will be in the upper 60s with mostly-to-partly cloudy skies and winds out of the NE at 10-15 mph.

Monday will see most of the rain in the morning, mainly in northwest Texas, and will clear out by the afternoon hours. The front will move to the south of Texoma, limiting rain chances but still keeping temps below-average as cooler, drier air moves in behind it. Skies will be partly cloudy as temps remain in the low 90s.

The rest of this week will see a little-to-no rain by the mid-week, but a disturbance aloft could move across northeast Oklahoma on Thursday, potentially bringing a stray shower to Texoma. Temperatures will stay in the low-90s until then, but the return of southerly wind flow will bring warmer temps by the end of the week, getting us back to the mid-to-upper 90s this weekend.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.