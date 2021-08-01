First Alert Forecast (8/1AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We are starting off the first of August with temperatures staying below average across Texoma, upper 80s to low 90s. A cold front continues to push further south causing widespread showers and thunderstorms to develop. Localized flooding and gusty winds continue to be the main threat with these storms. The front will continue to move southward before stalling around the Red River. By the afternoon, there will be a decrease in coverage for our northern counties with most of the rain staying south of us. A few showers and storms will continue through the overnight hours with stronger wind gusts possible. The increased cloud coverage and northeast winds will help cool us off from the intense heat we have felt over the past few days.

Tomorrow, rain chances continue, mainly for our southern counties where the front was stalled but by the afternoon hours, we will start to dry up with partly cloudy skies. We will continue to see northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph which will help keep us slightly cool with highs in the low 90s.

By midweek, the cooler, drier air from the north will set us up for a mild forecast through midweek before the warm, moist air returns by late week. Precipitation chances remain low but not zero with most of us staying dry. Partly cloudy skies to mostly sunny skies by the weekend.

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros

