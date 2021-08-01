Rockin’ T Cure for Kids fundraises with 10th Annual C.E. Benson Tournament

TEMPLE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Rockin’ T Cure For Kids Foundation hosted the 10th Annual C.E. Benson Softball Tournament in Temple on Saturday.

It’s a fundraiser for children in southwest Oklahoma who live with cancer and other serious illnesses.

Terri Kinder and her best friend Summer Benson started Rockin’ T Cure for Kids in 2012 after Benson lost her 19-month-old son C.E. to cancer.

While taking C.E. to treatments, Benson realized parents in smaller communities needed extra help caring for their children with illnesses.

“When we live in southwest Oklahoma, you have to drive two to three hours to get any kind of treatment and she had encountered some families while she was taking her own son to treatment that were unable to go back and forth a lot, and she said she never wanted that to be an issue in our community,” Kinder said.

The tournament is named for C.E. because when he died they used his life insurance money to make Rockin’ T a non-profit organization.

Now his legacy lives on because it helps families in Cotton, Stephens, Jefferson, Tillman and Comanche counties.

“The first thing they get hit with is ‘You have to go to this doctor’s appointment, this doctor’s appointment, this doctor’s appointment,’ and there’s nobody in southwest Oklahoma that does that, so if you have to take a child to a specialist, you’re going to Oklahoma City or Dallas,” Kinder said.

She said sometimes parents have to take off work to care for their sick children, reducing their paycheck, and they shouldn’t have to worry about paying bills, too.

“We live in a very poverty-stricken community,” Kinder said. “A lot of these communities down here are, so whenever somebody goes without work for a week or a few days, you know, it really affects them.”

Rockin’ T provides families with travel stipends, hospital survival kits filled with hygiene products and snacks and surviving sibling baskets, which provide grievance books and items to children who lose a sibling.

Head Umpire for the tournament Tanner Brown said

“It’s great,” Brown said. “You know, it allows a family member to be near their loved ones at a time when they’re definitely in need of it.”

They typically raise anywhere between $4000 and $7000 dollars at the game every year.

If you or someone you know has a child with an illness and needs extra help, you can contact the Rockin’ T Cure For Kids at 580-467-2279 or send a message to the Facebook page Team C.E.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.