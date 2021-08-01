Spaghetti dinner raises thousands to help build Gold Star Memorial Monument in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Gold Star Memorial Wall Foundation and VFW Post 5263 teamed up Saturday to raise money to bring a Gold Star Memorial Wall to Southwest Oklahoma.

Many in the Lawton community are invested in the cause but for one Gold Star mom, it hits home.

“I lost my son in Iraq in 2007, so we’re working on a monument to be built in Elmer Thomas Park, soon, I hope, but it’s to represent all the family members, and I say friends of the soldiers that lost their lives sacrificing for our nation,” said Vicky Flores.

A Gold Star represents families who have experienced the loss of a loved one from past, present and future wars. What Flores and other Gold Star families fear is that their loved ones will be forgotten. This monument will stand forever.

“The thing about the wall is... I’ve talked to so many families that are gold star families... that have nobody to turn to, that can’t really talk about it. but they want to know who’s going to remember once they have passed away. That’s what the wall is for. To remember, to recognize the sacrifices our friends, our families, and the ones who dedicated their lives to serving our nation,” Flores said.

To complete the monument, about $75,000 dollars will need to be raised. But things are looking optimistic, as the City of Lawton and the Parks and Recreation department has already approved the monument to be placed at Elmer Thomas Park near the Vietnam and Korean monuments.

Saturday, over $3,800 was raised at the spaghetti dinner and auction. If you want to donate to the cause, you can go here.

