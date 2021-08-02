7News First Alert Weather: Pleasant start to August, but the summertime heat quickly returns

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear and unseasonably cool with overnight lows falling into the low 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

On Tuesday, winds will remain out of the northeast at 5-15 mph. This will continue to filter the wildfire smoke from the Pacific Northwest and Canada down into Texoma. As a result, another hazy day is expected with afternoon highs topping out near 90 degrees.

A warming trend starts midweek with highs rebounding back into the upper 90s by Friday and lasting through the weekend. Our average high temperature for this time of year is 99 degrees. A persistent southerly wind flow transports more moisture across Texoma later this week bringing back feels-like temperatures ranging anywhere from 101-104°.

Over the weekend the heat will continue with highs near 100° and winds will pick up out of the south with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

