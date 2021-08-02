Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Anti-mask group disrupts community meeting about pandemic relief funds

By KSNV staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KSNV) – In another sign of how divided Americans have become over the pandemic, a community meeting in Nevada was disrupted by a group of women who were against wearing masks.

The meeting on Thursday evening was supposed to focus on how Nevada businesses could benefit from the American Rescue Plan. Instead, it had to be disbanded.

“We didn’t get a chance to even hear from any of the community members, because it was disrupted,” said Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II, who was leading the meeting.

McCurdy said the women even got upset because he was wearing a mask.

“They wanted me to take down my mask so they said they could hear me better,” he said. “But we had a mic inside. They could hear me loud and clear.”

In the video, McCurdy can be heard trying to gain control of the audience as some in the crowd begin to clash with the women.

Eventually McCurdy was forced to end the meeting, but there were several points he wishes he could have gotten across.

“There was over 20,000 businesses, small businesses, that shut their doors during the pandemic,” he said.

“We have to provide immediate assistance to our small business owners by way of grant, or whatever the case may be in that matter. But we also have to look at how we’re going to allow for our community to be more resilient in the face of other pandemics.”

Last week, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak made masks mandatory in Clark County in all indoor spaces for the next two weeks.

The order, which took effect Friday, also applies to all counties with substantial COVID-19 transmission rates.

Copyright 2021 KSNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many residents in west Lawton are reporting water outages.
UPDATE: City of Lawton reports west Lawton water outages have been repaired
Police release more information about a three-car crash on Highway 7 which sent two people to...
Two in hospital after three-car crash earlier this morning
Teen faces assault with a deadly weapon charge
Lawton teen faces assault with a dangerous weapon charge
A man from Marlow played a role in helping Matt Damon’s new movie Stillwater.
Marlow Man makes “roughneck” out of Matt Damon for new film
Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue with cooler temperatures through midweek.
First Alert Forecast (8/1AM)

Latest News

Five people were shot on Bourbon Street on Sunday.
WATCH: People flee Bourbon Street as 5 are shot in New Orleans
Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-Ga.) discusses the new memorial at Fort Benning that will honor the life...
Rep. Sanford Bishop discusses Felix Hall memorial service
New CDC data compares Delta variant to chickenpox, Deaconess officials react
US employers ratchet up the pressure on the unvaccinated
A flying turtle shattered a windshield on Florida's Turnpike on Friday.
Flying turtle shatters windshield of car in Florida
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
Incredible Raven: Saunders lends her voice to the Olympics with gesture to support oppressed communities