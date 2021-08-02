Candidate filing opens for City of Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Starting Monday, candidates looking to run in the City of Lawton’s municipal elections this September can file their paperwork.

The Comanche County Election Board will accept Declarations of Candidacy for the mayor’s race, as well as for ward one and ward three city council races.

Candidate filing is open through Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Candidate filing packets can be found online at elections.ok.gov.

The election will take place on September 14th.

