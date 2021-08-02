City of Frederick working on water issues

FREDERICK, Okla. (KSWO) - The water in the City of Frederick is going to get worse before it gets better.

That’s what the City of Frederick said on a Facebook post Sunday in reference to dirty water that residents have been seeing.

According to the city’s Facebook page, they were told by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality that the water lines are being stirred up with comprehensive flushing

ODEQ officials are in Frederick Monday as well as a representative with the chemical company.

