City of Lawton to celebrate 120th birthday

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is about to celebrate its 120th birthday.

The city is teaming up with Women that Vote Arts Corporation to put on the “120 Roundabout,” which will be a community-wide celebration of Lawton’s birthday.

There will be several different celebration stations where people can visit to get their 120 Roundabout Punch Card punched.

People who visit at least six of the 12 locations will get entered tto win a prize valued at $500, while people who visit all 12 locations can be entered to have a name engraved into Lawton history on a bench at Shepler Park.

To win in either of those categories, you have to be present at the culminating event on August 22.

Here is a list of 120 Roundabout celebration stations:

  • Aug. 5 | 5:30 p.m. City Hall | City of Lawton Birthday Celebration
  • Aug. 6 | 6 - 7:30 p.m. Leslie Powell Art Gallery | Lawton History Night
  • Aug. 7 | 7 a.m. LO Ranch Clubhouse | Rangers Breakfast
  • Aug. 7 | 8 a.m. Cameron Stadium | Lawton Farmers Market
  • Aug. 7 | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Museum of the Great Plains | Free Museum Admission
  • Aug. 7 | Noon - 4 p.m. Mattie Beal Home | Free Home Admission
  • Aug. 7 | 1 - 4 p.m. Lawton Constitution | Newspaper Tour
  • Aug. 7 | 1 - 4 p.m. McMahon Memorial Auditorium | Interactive Art
  • Aug. 7 | 1 - 4 p.m. Lawton Public Library | Heritage Arts & Crafts
  • Aug. 8 | 2 p.m. McMahon Memorial Auditorium | Film Premiere, Discussion
  • Aug. 11 -14 | LO Arena | Lawton Rangers Rodeo events
  • Culminating Event: Aug. 22 | 5 - 7 p.m. Shepler Park | Engage & Empower Event

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

