Convicted sex offender sought in Jackson County

Roy Martin Pugh
Roy Martin Pugh(Altus Police)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities in Jackson County are looking for a convicted sex offender.

Altus Police said they are on the lookout for Roy Martin Pugh, who took off from his registered address.

A warrant has been issued for Pugh on a charge of failure to notify address change as a sex offender.

Pugh was convicted in 2016 of possession of child pornography and also has a previous conviction of second-degree murder from Osage County.

Altus Police said Pugh is known to be homeless at times, and usually walks to places he needs to go, but he may also be on a bicycle. He’s also known to carry a camping tent in a bag.

Police are asking anyone with information on Pugh’s whereabouts to call them immediately.

