First Alert Forecast | 8/2 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The cold front that moved in yesterday, and stalled, will continue to advance southward during the morning. Rain showers and cloud cover will taper off and clear out by the afternoon but still look for below average temperatures with the cooler and drier airmass following the cold front. Outside of a few morning showers, rain today will stay limited. High temperatures for many will only top out in the mid 80s north... mid 90s south. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

Tuesday | skies: mostly sunny/partly cloudy | High: 89° | Winds: northeast 5 to 15mph | Pops: 20%

Wednesday | skies: mostly sunny | High: 91° | Winds: east 5 to 15mph | Pops: 10%

These dry, seasonably cool conditions will persist through the middle of this week. Surface winds by Wednesday will shift back towards the south, advecting warmer temperatures and moisture back into the area! This means a gradual increase of temperatures as the week goes on. Temperatures by this weekend will be back to normal. The rest of this week is looking to stay dry beyond Wednesday however a few disturbances could move in resulting in a stray- pop up shower. Many will likely stay dry.

Thursday | skies: mostly sunny | High: 93° | Winds: south 10 to 15mph | Pops: 10%

Friday | skies: mostly sunny | High: 96° | Winds: south 10 to 15mph | Pops: 0%

Saturday | skies: mostly sunny | High: 99° | Winds: south 10 to 20mph | Pops: 0%

Sunday | skies: mostly sunny | High: 98° | Winds: south 10 to 20mph | Pops: 0%

Until then enjoy the cool weather!

Have a good day-

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

