First Baptist Church Walters giving out school supplies, clothes

WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - A clothes and school supply drive for anyone in need started Monday in Walters.

First Baptist Church in Walters is working to give free back-to-school clothes and school supplies to anyone in the community who is in need.

The church has been collecting clothes and school supplies for the last several weeks to prepare for the giveaway.

They have items for students of all ages.

Laura Pennington with the First Baptist Church says she was thrilled to see a line of cars Monday morning before the event even got started.

She hopes they are able to help lots of families during what can be a tough time.

“So many parents when school starts, they have to make the decision of ‘are we going to buy school supplies or are we going to buy clothes’?” Laura Pennington with First Baptist Church Walters said. “They’ve been impacted by COVID and all kinds of other things so rather than having to pick between lets get school supplies for them this year or get new clothes, they can get both. So we can ease that burden for them and when they’re out here we can love on them and get to know them.”

The event is open to anyone in need, and is not just for people who live in Walters.

If you want to go get some clothes or school supplies, you can go to the First Baptist Church in Walters Monday or Tuesday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.