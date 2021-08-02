Man charged in Lawton chase

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man accused of leading Lawton Police on a chase has now been charged in connection to the crime.

Anthony Scott McCleskey is facing six charges including possession of a stolen vehicle and endangering others while eluding or attempting to elude police.

Around 9:30 a.m. on July 29, Lawton police spotted McCleskey in a sedan not wearing his seatbelt heading north on Sheridan Road and attempted to pull him over. Police said he eventually stopped near northwest Lake Avenue.

When the officer asked for his license, McCleskey handed the officer a driver’s license with a different name and face on it. While talking with him, the officer was notified by dispatch that the vehicle McCleskey was driving was stolen out of Wichita Falls, so the officer asked him to step out of the car. That’s when police said McCleskey drove off.

Officers chased after McCleskey, who they said ran a stop sign at northwest Lake Avenue and Morford Drive and also sped through other intersections.

Eventually officers spotted the vehicle unoccupied on northwest Columbia, and not long afterward, McCleskey was spotted and arrested.

McCleskey’s bond has been set at $35,000, with a preliminary hearing conference set for November 15.

