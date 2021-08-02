Expert Connections
Nearly 5,600 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported nearly 5,600 new Coronavirus cases since Friday.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 5,597 new cases were reported over the weekend. 1,369 new cases were recorded Monday alone.

This brings the total number of Coronavirus cases in Oklahoma since the pandemic began to 486,232.

The number of deaths went up by 13, bringing the total according to the CDC to 8,746.

There are currently 14,283 presumed active cases of the virus across Oklahoma, while the seven-day average of new cases has gone up to 1,627

