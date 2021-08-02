New bridge built on Coombs Road in Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Some relief for drivers in southeast Comanche County as commissioners announced the completion of a new bridge, years in the making.

The new bridge is on Coombs Road just east of Railroad Street.

“There used to be an old truss bridge here that has been here forever and ever and ever. It was too narrow to get across, it didn’t hold enough weight and you couldn’t pass one car on it,” said Comanche County Commissioner Gail Turner.

Turner said that simply didn’t work with the amount of traffic that uses the bridge.

“They have the city sewer plant here and the city treatment plant here beside all the other local traffic. This will be a lot safer for everybody that is traveling on this project. Farmers can get their equipment across a lot easier. It will benefit everyone in this community and everybody going to work. GEO is not that far either, there’s a lot of people that go to GEO that go this way too,” Turner said.

Turner said the bridge cost $1.3 million and was paid for using money from a County Improvement of Roads and Bridges Program. They have other bridge projects coming up, starting with a bridge on Meers Porter Hill Road.

“That’ll be something to look forward to. Then we’ve got another bridge south of Sterling about two miles. That’s another truss bridge like this one, there’s a lot of traffic on that county road also, it’s right at the end of Bethel. That’ll be the next project bridge wise, hopefully we get that one bid out next year and start that project the following year,” Turner said.

The Meers Porter Hill bridge project will start right after Labor Day. Turner says this project went smoothly because everyone worked together and thanked ODOT, CEC and Representative Trey Caldwell for their help.

