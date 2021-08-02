NWS implements new changes to severe thunderstorm warnings

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

The NWS has place severe thunderstorm warnings into one of three threat level categories

Warnings in the highest category - “destructive” - will automatically activate a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) on mobile devices within the warned area

New changes go into effect August 2nd

Last Wednesday, the NWS announced changes to their severe weather categories regarding damage threats. These three new threat level categories will be labeled as: Base, Considerable, and Destructive. These changes go into affect today, August 2nd, 2021. These categories will be assigned to any issued severe thunderstorm warning, and each warning will be labeled based on the damage threat it poses.

Base damage threat is the same as the current minimum threshold for severe weather, which is 58+ mph winds and quarter-sized (1.00″ inch) hail.

Considerable damage threat is 70+ mph winds and golf ball-sized (1.75″ inch) hail.

Destructive damage threat is 80+ mph and baseball-sized (2.75″ inch) hail. When a destructive damage threat is issued to a severe thunderstorm warning, a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) will be immediately sent to all smartphones in the warned area. This is similar to the warnings that smartphones already receive when a Tornado Warning or Flash Flood Warning is issued.

severe t-storm warning categories (kswo)

Additionally, there are two new Special Weather Statements (SPS) that cover the phenomena of landspouts (weaker, tornado-like funnels) and waterspouts over closed, non-marine zoned inland lakes. For example, if a waterspout formed over Waurika Lake or any other lake here in Texoma, an SPS would be issued.

