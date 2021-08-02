Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Saban’s new deal worth at least $84.8 million over 8 years to coach Alabama football

Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern...
Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Hoover, Ala.(Source: AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban will make $11.5 million in the final year under a new eight-year contract that’s worth at least $84.8 million.

The university released details of Saban’s previously announced deal after the board of trustees’ compensation committee formally approved it.

Saban, who has won a record seven national championships, is set to make $8.7 million this year with annual raises of $400,000. 

Saban, who turns 70 on Halloween, also can receive an $800,000 completion bonus each Feb. 28 through 2026 totaling up to $4 million.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release more information about a three-car crash on Highway 7 which sent two people to...
Two in hospital after three-car crash earlier this morning
Many residents in west Lawton are reporting water outages.
UPDATE: City of Lawton reports west Lawton water outages have been repaired
Teen faces assault with a deadly weapon charge
Lawton teen faces assault with a dangerous weapon charge
A man from Marlow played a role in helping Matt Damon’s new movie Stillwater.
Marlow Man makes “roughneck” out of Matt Damon for new film
Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue with cooler temperatures through midweek.
First Alert Forecast (8/1AM)

Latest News

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham 1st vaccinated senator to test positive for COVID-19
FILE - DaBaby attends the world premiere of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" in New York on July...
DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments
New CDC data compares Delta variant to chickenpox, Deaconess officials react
US employers ratchet up the pressure on the unvaccinated
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
US hits 70% vaccination rate -- a month late, amid a surge