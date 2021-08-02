Expert Connections
Structure fire on 25th St. and SW I Ave.

By Audrey Goodson
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton fire marshals are investigating after a house went up in flames this morning.

Fire crews were called out to 25th and I Ave. around 10:45 this morning.

They said as soon as dispatch called them out, they could see smoke.

“We had a fully involved structure. Minutes after, we started engaging in fire attack. We had a partial roof collapse of the front part of the building, and minutes later then the back half,” assistant fire chief Mark Murphy said.

Murphy said the home was vacant, though neighbors reported seeing someone inside.

Crews searched the house, but did not find anyone.

Murphy said this changed their tactics when battling the blaze.

“With the fire already being through the roof, we automatically went into a defensive mode. No crews were allowed to go inside at first when the roof collapsed,” Murphy said. Then once we learned that there could be a possible victim inside, then that’s when we had to look into another strategy as far as getting the roof that had collapsed out of the structure to do primary and secondary searches.”

Murphy said the house is a total loss.

“Hopefully it goes on the demo-list and gets demolished pretty quick. Because there’s not much of it left,” Murphy said.

Firefighters were at the scene for nearly two hours. No injuries were reported, and Lawton fire marshals are still investigating the cause.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

KSWO- Lawton Structure Fire