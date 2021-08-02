Two people injured after Lawton car accident

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An early afternoon wreck on 6th Street and Gore Boulevard sent two people to the hospital and one lane had to be blocked off while emergency crews worked on the scene.

According to the Lawton Police Department, a green car was heading south when it was hit by a maroon car that ran a red light.

Both drivers were taken by personal vehicle to a hospital to be checked out.

Only minor injuries were reported.

