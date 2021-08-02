Expert Connections
Two people injured after Lawton car accident

Two in hospital after an early afternoon wreck on 6th Street and Gore Boulevard in Lawton.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An early afternoon wreck on 6th Street and Gore Boulevard sent two people to the hospital and one lane had to be blocked off while emergency crews worked on the scene.

According to the Lawton Police Department, a green car was heading south when it was hit by a maroon car that ran a red light.

Both drivers were taken by personal vehicle to a hospital to be checked out.

Only minor injuries were reported.

