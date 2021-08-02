Walters First Baptist Church holding back-to-school clothes drive

WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - Walters First Baptist Church is kicking off their annual back to school clothing drive on Monday.

It will take place Monday and Tuesday and donations are still needed

“We’ll take any school supplies, clothing donations that anyone has, and if you’re looking to clean out your closet here’s a great opportunity and a great cause to go towards,” said Walters First Baptist Church Youth Minister Cody Pennington.

Pennington said Cotton County is one of the most impoverished areas in Oklahoma and with the financial burden that COVID-19 placed on his community, he expects the need for back-to-school items to be bigger than ever.

“We know it’s a massive expense, and so as a church, this is something that we feel led to do to try to ease that burden as they, as parents try to send their kids back to class,” Pennington said.

This drive not only benefits those in need of clothing, but those that volunteer as well. Kenzie Thurman has been volunteering at the drive for the last 6 years.

“It’s a really cool feeling, you get to help out, reach out to the community. And we’ve had new students come in every year that we get to meet first and invite them and make them feel welcome. So, it’s really cool to come help,” Thurman said.

There will be clothing for toddlers to twelfth graders and all items will be free. The drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Monday and Tuesday. On Monday, the Beauty Lounge Salon will also be offering free haircuts from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.