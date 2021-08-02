Expert Connections
Zoom settles for $85 million in ‘Zoom-bombing’ lawsuit

Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and...
Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and “Zoom-bombing.”(Source: Stringr/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and “Zoom-bombing.”

The video conferencing service that became essential during the pandemic at one point was plagued by hackers.

Customers complained that their private meetings were being interrupted by people shouting profanity or sharing pornography.

In response to the lawsuit, Zoom Video Communications says it is improving security and improving safeguards for consumer data.

Under the settlement, some paid subscribers will be eligible for 15% refunds on their Zoom subscriptions or $25, whichever is larger.

Before the proposal is final, a federal judge in San Jose, California, will have to approve the deal.

