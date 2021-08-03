7News First Alert Weather: Warming back up to summertime temperatures by the end of the workweek

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid-60s and winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. The hazy sky conditions that have kicked off the month of August due to wildfire smoke from the Pacific Northwest and Canada will continue tonight and throughout the day tomorrow. This wildfire smoke is being ushered into Texoma from the northwest due to upper-level wind patterns caused by a large high-pressure ridge that is sitting squarely over the southwestern US.

Due to the persisting smoke in the atmosphere giving us these hazy conditions, the air quality will be impacted, which will be unhealthy for those that suffer from respiratory or cardiovascular issues or are sensitive to smoke particles. Otherwise the sky will be mostly sunny as we continue to see unseasonably cool temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds will slightly shift to be out of the east at 5-15 mph.

Thursday could see a small chance for a couple showers as a disturbance will flow down the high-pressure ridge. Rain chances are low as the disturbance will be off to our north, but it’s influence could potentially bring a couple showers our way. Most of us won’t see any rain, and instead we will experience mostly sunny skies as our temperatures warm up slighlty to the low-mid 90s.

A warm front will move from the west on Friday, increasing our temperatures significantly back up to near average for this time of year. Winds will shift to out of the south, bringing in moisture that will cause an increase in our feels-like temperatures, returning them back to the triple digits (100°-105°). This summertime heat will last through the weekend and into next week. Triple digits can’t be ruled out, but high temperatures are expected be in the upper 90s. Another mid-level disturbance could bring a chance for a stray shower or storm on Monday or Tuesday, otherwise most of the area is expected to stay dry.

