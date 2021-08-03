Expert Connections
946 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 946 new Coronavirus cases Tuesday.

There have been 487,178 cases of the Coronavirus in the Sooner State since the pandemic began.

The number of deaths went up by three on Tuesday, up to 8,749 according to the CDC.

The seven-day average of new cases is up to 1,657.

There are currently 14,153 presumed active cases of the Coronavirus across Oklahoma, according to the OSDH.

