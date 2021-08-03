CCMH, DRH address Coronavirus surge in hospitals

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Local hospitals are addressing issues they are facing due to a surge in Coronavirus cases.

Both Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Duncan Regional Hospital said it’s not just an issue of beds filling up, but a nursing shortage is also causing problems in handling a surge of patients.

“The ICU capacity statewide is in a constant state of flux, and most larger hospitals in the state are frequently on divert as of late,” Comanche County Memorial Hospital Marketing Director Nicole Jolly said. “To clarify, it is ALL hospital beds at these facilities that are on divert, not only ICU. This makes it difficult for other hospitals to transfer patients in need of specialized care to these larger hospitals that they would normally send them to, which means some patients may have to be diverted outside of the state to receive these specialized services. Also, it’s important to point out not only is COVID an issue, but we are also dealing with staffing issues due to COVID.”

“ICU bed availability within the state is significantly impacted by the rising number of COVID patients requiring hospitalization,” Vice President of Patient Care for Duncan Regional Hospital Kristen Webb said. “Of particular concern is the lack of nursing personnel to provide care to COVID and non-COVID patients within the hospitals. Following the state-wide patient surge last winter, many nurses left acute care hospital positions, moved or took positions outside of Oklahoma, or quit nursing altogether.”

Both hospitals recently placed new restrictions due to the Coronavirus, with DRH’s new guidelines going into place Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.