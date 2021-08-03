City of Lawton ready to launch sidewalk projects

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is almost ready to launch several major sidewalk projects, making some high traffic areas more accessible.

The Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority is taking charge of a project that will put a sidewalk on Sheridan and Cache Road, all the way to Homestead.

It’s paid for with money from the medical marijuana sales tax.

At the last city council meeting, some council members wondered if the projects would be better or more quickly accomplished by city staff, but Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said it’s more complicated than that.

“Whenever you have a road that was developed or a neighborhood that was developed without a sidewalk, there just wasn’t provisions for it,” Rogalski said. “They didn’t leave room, so there’s light poles, there’s fire hydrants, there’s utility boxes and another big issues is driveways and lanes.”

Rogalski said there are many places in town where foot trails are visible in grass because there’s no sidewalk for pedestrians.

Whether it’s a child walking to school, or an adult making the trek to work, he said it’s time to make roads safer for the community.

“You continually see people walking or having to ride their wheelchair out in the street because there isn’t a sidewalk and there’s no place for them to be,” Rogalski said. “We shouldn’t have that in this community. We’re better than that.”

7NEWS told you earlier this year about the Gore Boulevard and I-44 bridge sidewalk.

On West Gore from 38th street to 57th street, they’ll pave the way for pedestrians too.

There are also several different funding sources, which can make a difference in timing.

He said sidewalk projects already move slow, but with the pandemic and difficulty finding city engineers, it may feel slower than usual.

“It’s especially hard now and it’s hard across the board to get help. There’s a help wanted sign on every building in town, but it will continue,” Rogalski said. “It will always be difficult getting engineers because the schools just aren’t producing enough.”

There’s also funding for a sidewalk on Lee between 11th and 17th street.

You can expect to see them break ground on three of those projects in the fall -- Sheridan and Cache Road, Lee Boulevard and Santa Fe that extends from Ridgecrest.

