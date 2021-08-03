Expert Connections
Duncan Regional Hospital implements new Coronavirus guidelines

The new guidelines at Duncan Regional Hospital are in effect as of August 3.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - New guidelines are in place at Duncan Regional Hospital to combat the spread of the Coronavirus as cases surge again in Oklahoma.

According to Duncan Regional Hospital officials, masks will be required to be worn by all guests, visitors and team members whether or not they are vaccinated. All guests and visitors three years old or older will have to have a covering over their nose and mouth at all times.

Waiting rooms at the ICU, T3 and Birth Center will be closed for the public.

Patients who are in isolation, such as those who have tested positive for the Coronavirus, will not be allowed visitors except in end of life circumstances.

Two visitors will be allowed at the Birth Center, but it will have to be the same two visitors throughout the patient’s stay, while only one to two guests will be allowed in the room in outpatient areas like surgery and the emergency room.

Patient rooms will be limited to two visitors at a time, but it will not be limited to the same two people throughout the stay like the Birth Center.

