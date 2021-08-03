First Alert Forecast | 8/3AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Winds today will remain out of the northeast at 5-15 mph. This will continue to filter the wildfire smoke from the Pacific Northwest and Canada down into Texoma. As a result, another hazy day is expected with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 80s/low 90s. Those with heart/ lung disease, older adults and young children/ teens should limit exposure outside! The haze in the sky will keep temperatures seasonably below average not only today but also tomorrow and Thursday, too!

Overnight, skies will stay mostly clear with temperatures falling into the low to mid 60s by tomorrow morning. Surface winds will start to shift towards the south which will ultimately lead to a warm up later in the week.

Wednesday will consist of hazy skies and easterly light winds at 5 to 15mph. Day-time highs will top out once again in the upper 80s to low 90s! Enjoy this beautiful, comfortable weather while you can. While air-temperatures will stay low.. so will humidity (also a plus!!)

Thursday will be a transition day. Highs by the afternoon will top out in the low to mid 90s. Look for mostly sunny skies and light south winds at 5 to 15mph. While many will stay dry, a few stray pop up showers can’t be ruled out.

The heat dome currently to our west will move eastward allowing for dewpoints (mugginess) and air temperatures to increase plus a wind shift. This will result in highs rebounding back into the upper 90s/ low 100s by Friday and lasting through the weekend. Combine all of this with sunshine simply means those feels like temperatures will near 100 to 105°. The breezy south winds will improve the hazy/smoke filled skies!

As mentioned earlier, the probability for a showers or even a thunderstorms are quite low but not out of the question!

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

