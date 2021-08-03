First Baptist Church Marlow giving away shoes, school supplies

MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - A Marlow church is doing what they can to help those in need be fully prepared to go back to school.

The First Baptist Church in Marlow will be holding their annual School Daze event to help anyone in need.

“We want to be a church that when people drive by, they say I don’t know a lot about that church, but I know they love us, and I know they meet our needs. If there’s anything I need or if there’s ever a time I’m going through a bad season, there’s some people at that church that love us and we might could go to them and find some help,” said Pastor Jordy McKaskle.

They’ll offer that help by giving away free school supplies, backpacks and shoes next Monday.

“There are a lot of people who are out of work right now. Just being able to provide practical things for the family such as school supplies. Unfortunately, it’s hard for a lot of families right now. I think if there’s any organization on planet earth that should try to meet those needs it should be the church,” McKaskle said.

McKaskle said his congregation has been trying to do that by collecting as many items as possible to give away.

“Everything that is provided for with our giveaway is provided by people in our church. Some people provided the school supplies, some people who didn’t buy school supplies donated money for it,” McKaskle said.

They’ll be giving those items away on Monday, August 9 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the life center behind the Marlow First Baptist Church. McKaskle encourages anyone in the community in need to please come see them.

“We all need help. I need help, you need help, we all go through seasons of life where we need help and there’s nothing wrong with asking for it. We want to be a church that encourages you that if you need help, ask for it and we’ll do whatever we can to help you,” McKaskle said.

They’ll also be giving free haircuts at the event. If you’re going to pick up a backpack or shoes for your child, they ask you bring them with you so they can ensure they give you the right sizes. The event is not just open to people who live in Marlow. They say anyone who lives in the area and needs help is welcome.

